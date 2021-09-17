Much more needs to be done to guarantee durable peace in Karabakh – OSCE PA President

Much more needs to be done to ensure durable peace in Nagorno Karabakh, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt said in an address to the OSCE Permanent Council.

Despite the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Cederfelt stressed that much more needs to be done to guarantee a durable peace to ease the suffering of civilians on the ground.

“Building on our good co-operation with the parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the OSCE PA remains ready to foster interparliamentary dialogue to support this peace process,” she said.