Armenia to cut the number of New Year days off

The number of days off during the New Year holidays will be cut as the Government today greenlighted amendments to the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days.

The days off will now include December 31, January 1 and January 6 (Christmas).

The Ministry of Economy has tried to assess the impact of five additional non-working days (January 2-7) on economy as a whole and separate branches, in particular.

The analysis has revealed should the five days off be cancelled, the GDP will see 88.6 billion AMD (over $180 million) growth. The volume of gross output will increase by 123 billion AMD.