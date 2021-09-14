Armenian FM to attend CSTO meeting in Dushanbe

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Dushanbe September 15 to 17 to participate in the joint sitting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils.
Bilateral meetings are planned within the framework of the visit.
