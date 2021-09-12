TopWorld

Iran and UN watchdog reach deal over nuclear site monitoring

September 12, 2021
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran named a suspect Saturday in the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges there, as Reza Karimi and said he had fled the country "hours before" the sabotage happened. (IRIB via AP, File)

Iran has agreed to allow the UN nuclear watchdog to service cameras used to monitor Iranian nuclear sites, the BBC reports.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors will also be allowed to replace the cameras’ memory cards, and they will be kept in Iran.

Iran had previously said it would only hand over camera footage from key nuclear sites after an agreement is reached to lift US sanctions.

The IAEA had complained that Iran was blocking its monitoring work.

Western countries have accused Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons. Tehran has denied this, saying its nuclear programme is peaceful.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi flew to Tehran this week as negotiations on the monitoring equipment stalled.

During the visit, he met Mohammad Eslami, the new head of Iran’s nuclear agency.

Both sides said the meeting had been “constructive” and talks would continue at the IAEA’s general conference in Vienna next month.

