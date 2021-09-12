Iran and UN watchdog reach deal over nuclear site monitoring

Iran has agreed to allow the UN nuclear watchdog to service cameras used to monitor Iranian nuclear sites, the BBC reports.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors will also be allowed to replace the cameras’ memory cards, and they will be kept in Iran.

Iran had previously said it would only hand over camera footage from key nuclear sites after an agreement is reached to lift US sanctions.

The IAEA had complained that Iran was blocking its monitoring work.

Western countries have accused Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons. Tehran has denied this, saying its nuclear programme is peaceful.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi flew to Tehran this week as negotiations on the monitoring equipment stalled.

During the visit, he met Mohammad Eslami, the new head of Iran’s nuclear agency.

Both sides said the meeting had been “constructive” and talks would continue at the IAEA’s general conference in Vienna next month.