Armenian Ambassador briefs Rep. Speier on situation in Artsakh

Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with Co-Chair of Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D – California).

Ambassador Makunts briefed Rep. Speier on the situation around Artsakh and stressed the urgency of addressing priority humanitarian issues followed by the 44-day war.

In this regard, Ambassador Makunts emphasized the need for unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan. I

the interlocutors emphasized the importance of resuming the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.