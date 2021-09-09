Tombs with ancient artefacts uncovered in Armenia’s Vanadzor

Tombs containing ancient relics have been uncovered during construction works in Vanadzor’s Khndzorut district, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

Jars and jugs, human and animal bones have been found in the tombs.

The findings date back to the Late Bronze Age or Early Iron Age, says Meline Simonyan, coordinator of the archeological works.

The artefacts have been moved to the laboratory of the Historical and Cultural Heritage Research Center for further study and restoration, after which they will be handed over to the Lori-Pambak Geological Museum.

The construction works will now proceed under the supervision of the Ministry’s specialists, and if necessary, complete excavations will be carried out in the discovered tombs.