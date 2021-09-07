Turkish-Azerbaijani drills in Lachin region disrupt de-escalation efforts – Armenian MFA Spokesman

The joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in the vicinity of Lachin corridor disrupt de-escalation efforts, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in comments to Sputnik Armenia.

The remarks come as the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced joint drills with Turkey in the Lachin region.

“We consider the conduct of Turkish-Azerbaijani military drills on the borders of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as in the vicinity of Lachin corridor as actions disrupting the steps towards de-escalation,” the Spokesperson said, adding that it is “inconsistent with the spirit of the Statement of November 9, 2020, and undermines the efforts of establishing lasting peace, security and stability in the region.”