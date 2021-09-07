Former chief of Armenia’s Investigative Committee arrested

Former chief of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Aghvan Hovsepyan has been arrested, the Special Investigation Service informs.

Investigation has established that during his tenure as Head of the Prosecutor General between March 18, 2004 and September 13, 2013 and as President of the Investigative Committee between July 18, 2014 and June 11, 2018, Aghvan Hovsepyan participated in the management of a number of LLC companies carrying out business activity.

Furthermore, the Special Investigation Service says Hovsepyan received a bribe in the amount of 190,000,000 AMD and embezzled property worth 800,000,000 AMD.

Aghvan Hovsepyan is also charged with money laundering in the amount of 1,299,404,414 AMD.

