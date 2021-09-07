Armenia to host the prestigious Summit of Minds for third time

Armenia will host the prestigious international Summit of Minds for third time this fall, the President’s Press Office informs.

The annual Summit of Minds held in Chamonix, France, has been hosted by Armenia since 2019.

The traditional Armenian Summit of Minds has developed into a unique Armenian brand today. An exceptional agreement on its organization was reached in September 2018, when the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated as the keynote speaker at the annual Summit of Minds.

The Summit unites famous figures of the world’s political, economic, scientific and cultural circles. It is a unique platform for exchange of ideas, knowledge and experience, the main goals of which are to present new ideas on key issues of global interest, to establish trust-based partnerships through direct discussions.

With the aim of expanding the geography of the summit, discovering new ideas and opportunities, the Summit of Thought will be held in several countries this year.

In September 2021, the main world macro issues will be discussed in the French city of Chamonix The topics will cover economy, geopolitics, society, environment and technology, their development in the coming years and the potential impact on investment and business decisions.

The summit will be held in Armenia in October and in Canada in November. The summit is scheduled to be held in the United States next year.

The first Armenian Summit of Minds, which was held in Dilijan in 2019 brought together about 300 participants, including famous and influential politicians and statesmen, scientists, businessmen and investors, heads of major companies and media outlets from around the world.

The second Armenian Summit of Minds was held online due to the coronavirus epidemic and the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. The organizers and participants of the summit addressed the military aggression of Azerbaijan in the context of global challenges.

The third Armenian Summit of Minds is scheduled for October 23-24, 2021 in Dilijan. It will be held under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, the main partners are The Monthly Barometer analytical magazine and the Central Bank of Armenia. The main topics will include geopolitics of the South Caucasus region, development of technologies, namely artificial intelligence, biotechnology in the 21st century. Well-known speakers from different countries will deliver reports.

At the recent online meeting with the summit participants, President Armen Sarkissian. “The most powerful resource Armenia has is the human being. I am one of those who believe that human resources are much richer, stronger and more powerful than natural resources, because that is the future, that is the 21st century.”