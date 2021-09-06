Electric vehicle parade to be held in Yerevan

For the second year in a row, Yerevan will host an electric vehicle parade to promote the technological and sustainable development of ecologically clean Armenia.

Last year the event was dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia. This year the event is dedicated to the International Electric Vehicle Day (September 9).



The event is organized by the Electric Cars in Armenia group to encourage a wider use of electric vehicles. Dozens of electric cars and other vehicles (scooters, mopeds, tricycles, etc.) are expected to participate in the parade.

The rally will start near the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex at pm on September 9. The event will start with a tree-planting ceremony near the area, and will be followed by a parade in the streets of Yerevan.

A letter of gratitude will be handed over to the government for the privileges granted to the community of electric car users, a package of proposals on the development of the sector will also be presented.



The drivers will petition the Yerevan City Hall to allocate up to 1,000 “green” parking lots for electric vehicles in the city, thus encouraging the increased use of ecologically clean vehicles, which, in turn, will contribute to a cleaner and more quiet Yerevan.

