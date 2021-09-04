France reiterates full support for the people of Armenia: Le Drian congratulates Mirzoyan on appointment

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sent a congratulatory message to Ararat Mirzoyan on his appointment to the post of RA Foreign Minister. The message reads:

“Dear Mr. Minister,

I cordially send you my warm congratulations on the occasion of assuming the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, expressing my gratitude in advance for the prospect of working closely with you in an atmosphere of trust.

Your country has faced a number of security, economic and health challenges in recent months. I would like to reaffirm France’s full support for the Armenian people who are going through this difficult phase.

There are privileged relations between France and Armenia, based on deep historical and cultural ties, with a rich agenda. The quality of the Armenian-French political dialogue obliges us to deepen our economic cooperation in favor of, in particular, the unblocking and diversification of the Armenian economy.

France will continue to assist Armenia in overcoming the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has resulted in numerous casualties, and, as a co-chair of the Minsk Group, will continue to pursue a comprehensive solution to the conflict.

If the incidents of recent months underscore the need to work on the demarcation and demarcation of your country’s borders, we want the positive dynamics of the recent exchange of prisoner-of-war and mine maps to help restore trust between the parties. France acts as a player of peace in the South Caucasus region and stands by Armenia to achieve the expected peace.

Please accept, my Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration. “