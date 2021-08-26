PoliticsTop

France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 26, 2021, 15:17
Less than a minute

 Anne Louyot has been appointed as the new Ambassador of France to Armenia, the French Embassy in Yerevan said.

Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte will complete his diplomatic mission in Armenia on August 31.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 26, 2021, 15:17
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button