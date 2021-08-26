Home | All news | Politics | France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia PoliticsTop France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 26, 2021, 15:17 Less than a minute Anne Louyot has been appointed as the new Ambassador of France to Armenia, the French Embassy in Yerevan said. Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte will complete his diplomatic mission in Armenia on August 31. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 26, 2021, 15:17 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print