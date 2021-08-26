Azerbaijani serviceman detained in Artskh’s Martakert

Jamil Babayev, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, was found in an apartment on Teryan Street in the city of Martakert, Artsakh, on August 25, the Prosecutor’s Office of Artsakh reports.

The same day he was taken to the National Security Service of Artsakh. A criminal case has been initiated on charges of of espionage, illegal crossing of Artsakh’s state border, threats to kill the minor residents of the mentioned apartment.

Babayev has been arrested, an investigation is underway. Additional information on the circumstances of this case will be provided in the near future, the Prosecutor’s Office said.