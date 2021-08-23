Armenian, Russian officials discuss issues of military-technical cooperation

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan participated in the opening ceremony of the Army-2021 military-industrial exhibition and the International Army Games at the Russian Patriot Center.

The Defense Minister had a number of meetings with the heads of major Russian military-industrial companies, discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Arshak Karapetyan then discussed the whole range of issues of Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation with the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shuga and the director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev.