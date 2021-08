Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan on August 19-20.

The Prime Minister of Armenia will take part in the regular sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

In the sidelines of the visit, PM Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.