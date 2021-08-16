Azerbaijani forces target Armenian villages – Ombudsman

The Azerbaijani armed forces have opened targeted fire towards the village of Kut in Gegharkunik province, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan informs.

Direct shooting at Norabak village is also reported.

“The shootings are intense and made from weapons of different caliber. The residents are trying to hide in shelters,” the Ombudsman says.

“These actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are criminal, and are directly aimed at killing people, undermining their security and peace,” Arman Tatoyan notes.