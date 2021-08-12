The name of Armenia’s new airline to be announced in September

The Fund received about 500 emails and more than 200 applications օn Facebook.

The company’s board of directors will discuss and decide which of the proposed options will be chosen as the name of the new airline.

The Armenian National Interests Fund and Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, on July 14th announced the signing of an agreement to launch Armenia’s new national airline.

The agreement will see the establishment of an independent joint venture company that will operate as a low-cost passenger airline with Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) as its base.