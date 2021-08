Russian Defense Minister hints at the start of arms supply to Armenia

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has hinted at the start of a process of arms supply to Armenia.

At the end of the meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan, Shoigu handded him a dagger and said: “We can consider that the process of arms supply to Armenia has started.”

Earlier today the Armenian and Russia Defense Ministers held a meeting in Moscow.