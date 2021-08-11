Poland and Armenia tied by centuries-old friendship: Morawiecki congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment

The Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland. The message states:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On the occasion of your re-election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, please accept my congratulations and best wishes in assuming this honorable position.

In a difficult situation where security in the region is at stake, maintaining peace is as important as the possibility of continuing the democratic reforms initiated by your government. In this process, it is important to emphasize the implementation of actions aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation with the European Union, based on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as well as on the Eastern Partnership programs. These tools provide ample opportunity both for the European community as a whole and for the establishment of political and economic relations with individual EU Member States, including Poland.

The Republic of Poland and the Republic of Armenia are united by centuries-old friendship and cooperation. I am confident that our relations will continue to develop and strengthen.

I wish you a lot of success, as I look forward to our meeting at a convenient time. “