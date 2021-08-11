Azerbaijan politicizing the process of return of captives, Armenian Ombudsman says

The Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying and politicizing the process of returning of captives, Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said at a discussion hosted by Columbia University Institute for Human Rights Studies.

He described it as gross violation of the rights of the captives, their families, which causes suffering and tension in the society.

The Ombudsman also deplored the organization of sham trials in Baku.

The discussion was moderated by David L. Phillips, Director of the Peacebuilding and Rights Program at Columbia University’s Institute for Human Rights Studies. Among the participants in the discussion was Thomas M. McDonnell, Professor of International Law at the American Association of Law Schools.