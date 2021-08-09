Yerevan Biennial Art Foundation, Google Arts and Culture present on-line exhibit of Martiros Sarian

Massis Post – Yerevan Biennial Art Foundation has announced partnership with Google Arts and Culture with the opening of three new exhibitions alongside digital launch of The Time Complex, Yerevan Biennial 2020/2021. This partnership strives to promote Armenian historical and contemporary culture, create something that Armenians are proud of and people of the diaspora as well as the international audiences are curious about.

Martiros Sarian – East in Fairy Tales and Dreams on Google Arts & Culture

Martiros Sarian is one of the most widely known Armenian painters. He created a unique image of both Armenia and the entire Caucasus, showing their specifics in the most simple, but relatable visual forms.

He was born in Nakhichevan-on-Don, also known as New Nakhichevan, an Armenian-populated town near the port city Rostov-on-Don, located on the southern Russia.

The city was founded in 1779 by Armenians from Crimea, with the support of Catherine the Great, the empress regnant of All Russia. Sarian’s ancestors are from the city of Ani, the medieval capital of Armenia.

Sarian received his artistic education at the Moscow School of Painting, Sculpture, and Architecture (1897-1903). Sarian moved to Armenia in 1921.

Sarian’s works were regularly displayed at numerous major exhibitions in Russia. The artist gained wide critical acclaim for his bold experimentations with color and innovative spirit. He also took part in a number of exhibitions abroad, for example in Rome (1911), London (1912), and Malmö (1914). His paintings, characterized by their exceptionally bright and saturated colors, make Sarian one of the most interesting colorists of the early 20th century.

While most of his work reflected the Armenian landscape, he also designed the coat of arms for Armenian SSR and designed the curtain for the first Armenian state theatre.

See the full exhibition here: Martiros Sarian