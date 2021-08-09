SocietyTop

Armenian team wins 7 medals at International Mathematics Competition

The Armenian team has one gold and 6 silver medal at the 28th International Mathematics Competition for University Students. The event was held online, with about 590 participants from more than 100 universities around the world.

Vahan Martirosyan, a student at Yerevan State University, won a gold medal, while Arman Bayramyan, Vachagan Dilanyan, Vahe Karagulyan, and Tigran Chtchyan, representing the same university, won silver medals. Arman Fahradyan, a student at the Armenian-Russian University, and Hrach Yeghiazaryan, a student at the American University of Armenia, also won silver medals.

The Armenian team was coached by Karen Keryan, Vazgen Mikaelyan and Albert Gevorgyan.

