Citizens were left hanging in the air as a result of the failure of the “Wings of Tatev” ropeway

On August 8, at 15:58, the Vayots Dzor Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that the rolling stock was blocked at a height due to the failure of the “TaTever” ropeway in the village of Halidzor, Syunik region.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene. The rescuers together with the employees of the ropeway are carrying out evacuation works.