Reconstruction of houses damaged by shelling continues in settlements of Martuni region of Artsakh

Reconstruction of houses damaged by shelling continues in Martuni town of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and communities of Martuni region.

After the war, 183 residential houses have been renovated, 398 private houses are being renovated.

In the town of Martuni 44 construction companies are involved in the construction works in the settlements of Martuni region.

The Ministry of Urban Development of the Republic of Artsakh supervises the construction process.