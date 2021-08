Fire drills will be held in shooting range of Russian border guard unit in Syunik

The Meghri Municipality informs that on August 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25, fire drills will be held in the shooting range of the Russian border guard unit.

“In case of hearing gunshots, we urge not to cause unnecessary panic in the public,” the Meghri municipality said.