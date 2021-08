French President Emmanuel Macron has made post in Armenian to reiterate his support for the Armenian people.

“Armenians go through many hardships. With friendship and solidarity, I tell them: France will always be by your side. To help resist the pandemic, France is ready to send 200,000 doses of vaccines to Yerevan. We will beat the virus together,” Macron said in a Facebbok post.

On Tuesday Emmanuel Macron held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.