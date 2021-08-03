Chessable Masters: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov, return match expected tomorrow

Armenia’s leading GM Levon Aronian defeated Shakhriyar Mammadyarov of Azerbaijan 2.5: 0.5 in the first match of the quarterfinals of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament – the eights event of the Champions Tour.

The opening game ended in a draw with Aronian winning the other two.

Levon Aronian is thus Aronian is thus leading1: 0. The return match will take place tomorrow.

To reach the semifinals, Aronian must not lose in the upcoming match, otherwise the winner of this pair will be decided in a tie-break.