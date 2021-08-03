Armenian students win three medals at 53rd International Chemistry Olympiad

Armenian students have won three bronze medals at the 53rd International Chemistry Olympiad, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

The Olympiad, organized by Japan, was held at the Yerevan State University from July 25 to August 2 in an online format. It brought together 309 students from 79 countries. Another 6 countries were observers.

The Armenian team was represented by 4 students: Hayk Aghekyan from Heratsi high school, Sevada Nersisyan fromf Hrazdan’s N13 high school, Leonid Asatryan from the Quantum college, and Tigran Harutyunyan from Norashen secondary school of Aragatsotn region.

The Armenian team won 3 bronze medals. The team was led by Andranik Davinyan representing the Yerevan State University.

Armenia had won 1 silver and 1 bronze medal at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad.