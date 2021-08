The Delta Varian of the coronavirus has been detected in Armenia, the Ministry of Health reports.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, the Armenian-Russian Slavonic University and the Institute of Molecular Biology of the National Academy of Sciences carried out molecular genetic testing of COVID-19 PCR positive samples.

In 4 out of 30 samples taken, the British variant was found, the Delta variant was detected in 25 cases.