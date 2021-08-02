Armenia reports ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan

On August 2, from 11:20 to 12:00, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Yeraskh, the Ministry of Defense reports.

At 14:30 the ceasefite eas violated in the direction of the village of Kut in Gegharkunik provinve.

The Azerbaijani side used firearms of different caliber to fire at the Armenian positions.

After the counteractions of the RA Armed Forces subdivisions, the enemy’s fire was silenced. There are no victims from the Armenian side.