Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh

On July 31, at 6:30 am, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, trying to carry out fortification works using engineering equipment.

After the retaliatory actions of the Armenian positions, the enemy’s fire was silenced, the fortification works were stopped.

As of 11:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.