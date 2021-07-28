Putin discusses situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border with members of Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border with members of the Security Council, the Kremlin reports.

“During the meeting, the participants discussed current issues of socio-economic development of Russia. In addition, al issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan, as well as on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, were touched upon,” the Kremlin said.

Participating in the meeting were Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Head of the Kremlin Administration Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense Valery Gerasimov.