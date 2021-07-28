Azerbaijani forces pushed back to initial positions – Armenia MoD

As of 09:20, the Azerbaijani units that launched an attack on the Armenian positions, were pushed back to their starting positions, the Ministry of Defense reports.

According to the report, the Azerbaijani side incurred losses, the shootout continues.



The situation on other sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable and under the full control of the Armed Forces.

Three Armenian soldiers were killed as the enemy has launched an offensive military operation on the borders of the Republic of Armenia, from Sotk to Verin Shorzha.

The Azerbaijani side is trying to improve its bases, creating favorable conditions for advancement.