Azerbaijan launches military actions on Armenia’s borders, two confirmed wounded

Ahead of planned negotiations in Moscow the enemy has launched an offensive military operation on the borders of the Republic of Armenia, from Sotk to Verin Shorzha., the Ministry of Defense informs.

The Ministry reports military actions and intensive shootout at the line of contact.

The Azerbaijani side is trying to improve its bases, creating favorable conditions for advancement.



The subdivisions of the Armenian Armed Forces fulfill the combat tasks set before them, carry out the defense of their own positions, not allowing the enemy to advance.



As of 07:30, two soldiers were wounded, information about five servicemen is being clarified.