Armenia to assume chairmanship of CSTO

Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in September, chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Ruben Rubinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

“On September 16 Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the CSTO, with all the ensuing consequences,” Rubinyan said.

He noted that the CSTO should respond accordingly to the situation.

“The international community must respond appropriately to these actions of Azerbaijan, which is trying to blow up regional stability. After the actions of May 12, there is a process under way in the CSTO, and we will continue to make use of the tools available to us.

“We think that the CSTO should respond accordingly to these situations, because it is the CSTO obligation,” Rubinyan added.