EU and WHO donate X-ray equipment to Martuni Medical Center

The European Union and World Health Organization – WHO Country Office in Armenia today donated X-ray equipment to the Martuni Medical Center for use in their radiology room. The donation is part of a larger assistance package, provided by the EU to help boost #COVID19 response in the country.

“Beyond immediate support to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union stands by Armenia, providing vaccines and helping to strengthen the country’s health sector. The EU Solidarity for Health Initiative is aimed to help Armenia in realising the vision for a resilient health system in partnership with WHO. Affordability and access to health services are crucial for the healthy life style and well-being of the Armenian citizens, and we are working to achieve it together,” said the Ambassador of the European Union to Armenia, Andrea Wiktorin during the opening ceremony of the radiology room.