Pashinyan, Putin talk on phone

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The parties discussed in detail a wide range of issues of mutual interest in the region. Reference was made to the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, in particular, the issue of the return of prisoners and the reopening of regional communication routes.

The ongoing and future issues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and defense were discussed.

In the context of the situation in the region, Nikol Pashinyan stressed the key role of Russia in maintaining peace and stability. The parties stressed the importance of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.