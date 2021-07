Armenia’s new Parliament to convene first session on August 2

The National Assembly of 8th convocation will convene the first session on August 2, President of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Tigran Mikuchyan announced at the special sitting of the CEC.

The session will kick off on Monday, at 10 am.

Three political forces will be represented in the 107-seat National Assembly. The Civil Contract Party will hold 71 seats, Armenia Alliance and I Have the Honor Alliance will have 29 and 7 mandates, respectively.