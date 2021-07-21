Noubar Afeyan named Honorary Doctor of Yerevan State Medical University

Noubar Afeyan, Founder and Executive Director of Flagship Pioneering and Moderna Therapeutics, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, has been named Honorary Doctor of the Yerevan State Medical University.

Entrepreneur, venture capitalist, inventor, technologist, and CEO Noubar Afeyan has dedicated his career to improving the human condition by systematically creating science-based innovations that serve as the foundation for startup companies.

Afeyan was born in Beirut, Lebanon. His family moved to Montreal, Canada in 1976. Afeyan graduated from McGill University with a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1983. He earned his PhD in Biochemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1987.

He serves on the boards of a number of public and private Flagship companies, including Moderna, where he is chairman, Rubius Therapeutics, Omega Therapeutics, Tessera Therapeutics, Seventh Sense Biosciences, and others. Previously, he was a member of the founding team, director, and investor in highly successful ventures including Chemgenics Pharmaceuticals, Color Kinetics, Adnexus Therapeutics and Affinnova.