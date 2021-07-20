Azerbaijani shooting in Yeraskh section criminal, Armenian Ombudsman says

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ shootings in the Yeraskh section ofvthe border in recent days are criminal, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

“The shooting is becoming regular. This becomes clear from statements of the Ministry of Defense and the alarms addressed to the Human Rights Defender,” he said.

“The criminality of these shootings is obvious against the background of Azerbaijani provocations near settlements in other border regions and is also proved by the fact that a serviceman of the RA Armed Forces was killed on July 14 in the Yeraskh section,” the Ombudsman said.

The comments come as Azerbaijan regularly opens fire in the direction of Yeraskh section of the border. The Azerbaijani forces used mortars as they shelled the Armenian positions late on Monday.