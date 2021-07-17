Azerbaijani provocations do not allow to start border delimitation, Armenia’s acting PM says

The use of force and mass atrocities cannot resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with visiting President of the European Council Charles Michel.

He noted that the settlement is possible only through negotiations within the framework of the only internationally recognized mandate – the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The acting PM referred to the April 13th statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, in which they called on the parties to resume the high-level political dialogue at the earliest opportunity to reach a final, comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“I have repeatedly publicly welcomed this statement calling for the start of peace talks, emphasizing that Armenia is ready to resume talks, while Azerbaijan is yet to responded,” Pashinyan said.

“According to unofficial sources, Azerbaijan intends to provoke new military clashes in Artsakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We see the expression of this today in the Nakhichevan part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” Pashinyan emphasized.

According to the acting Prime Minister, the incidents provoked by Azerbaijan do not allow to start delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.