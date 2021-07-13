Government will continue to support football development programs in Armenia – Pashinyan

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan and First Deputy President of the FFA Armen Nikoghosyan.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that football is one of the spheres where our society sees real significant changes. “I must emphasize that the government welcomes these changes, as they bring very strong results. I can also emphasize that the national football team, with its victories in a very difficult period for our country, in fact, became the forerunner in bringing back positive feelings to the country and the people,” he said.

On the other hand, Pashinyan said, “I do not want us to put a very heavy burden on the shoulders of our football team.”

“But I consider it important that in Armenia’s transformation strategy until 2050 we have emphasized that we expect the national football team of the Republic of Armenia to record very concrete results. Our expectation is that by that time the team will not only reach the finals of the European or World Cup, but will also be able to win prizes,” the acting PM noted.

“Of course, it is clear that this is a rather difficult, long way, but in any case, the development of the football economy and infrastructure is important not only in terms of sports, but also in terms of organizing the socio-economic life of the country,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He pledged support to all programs, noting that the Government will do its best to support the processes that have begun in the football life.

Armen Melikbekyan thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the appreciation. “In fact, we felt the support of the government and various bodies during the most difficult moments of the war, after the war, because without that support, in such a difficult situation, it would not be possible to organize the matches that we were obliged to hold in the international arena,” he said.

“It is very important for us that in really difficult moments, football as a social phenomenon was able to bring some support to Armenia,” the FFA President said. He noted that the minimum goal until 2025 is to reach the final stage of the World or European Championship.

Nikol Pashinyan and the FFA leaders discussed the programs aimed at the development of football in Armenia, which are aimed at improving the football infrastructure in the country, youth football, ensuring the progress of youth and national teams, as well as the development of club football.