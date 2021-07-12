Armenian wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan retiring from professional sports

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan has announced he is retiring as professional athlete.
“23 years of hardest trainings, indescribable feelings, countless memories, unforgettable victories and achieved titles of World and European Champion, Olympic vice-champion, World Cup winner…Thanks to all who made an investment in these great achievements; my family, coaches, friends, my clubs (KSV Aalen 05, C.P. Besançon), fans, National Wrestling Federation, Ministry of sport, the national Olympic Committee,” Julfalakyan said in a Facebook post.
Summing up the results:
- 3 Olympic qualifications (Beijing, London, Rio)
- London 2012 Silver Medal
- 4 medals from World championships: gold, silver, 2 bronze
- 4 medals from European Championships: gold, silver, 2 bronze
- World Cup gold և bronze medals
- Bronze medal of the World Universiade
- Junior World Champion
- Silver and bronze of the European Junior Championships
- 2xEuropean Cadets Champion
- Medal of the 1st և 2nd degree “For services to the Fatherland”
- YSU Gold Medal
- The best athlete 2012 of the Republic of Armenia
- Honored Master of Sports