Armenian wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan retiring from professional sports

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan has announced he is retiring as professional athlete.

“23 years of hardest trainings, indescribable feelings, countless memories, unforgettable victories and achieved titles of World and European Champion, Olympic vice-champion, World Cup winner…Thanks to all who made an investment in these great achievements; my family, coaches, friends, my clubs (KSV Aalen 05, C.P. Besançon), fans, National Wrestling Federation, Ministry of sport, the national Olympic Committee,” Julfalakyan said in a Facebook post.

