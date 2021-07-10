Armenia now safe for Dutch travelers

The Netherlands has moved Armenia from orange to yellow zone, ,

According to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is no risk of an increase in corona infections from Armenia for the Netherlands.

The Ministry notes that upon arrival at the airport, the travelers will be checked for symptoms of COVID-19. They will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival or show a negative PCR test result that is not older than 72 hours. The PCR test can also be done at one of the local test centers in Armenia.

Upon the return to the Netherlands, the Dutch citizens will not You do not need to quarantine or provide a test result.