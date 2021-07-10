Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions near Tavush

The Armenian side denies shooting in the Azerbaijani positions near the Tavush section of the shared border.

The statement comes after the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that the Armenian units had opened fire in the direction of its positions in the evening of July 9,

“The information does not correspond to reality. The Armenian side did not open fire and, as we have already mentioned, if necessary, it only carries out actions to counteract the enemy,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated.