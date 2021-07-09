Charles Aznavour park opens in Armenia’s Shoghakat community

The garden-park named after the legendary Charles Aznavour has been opened in Shoghakat community in Gegharkunik region, the governor’s office reports.

The event was attended by Gegharkunik Governor Gnel Sanosyan, Shoghakat community head Suliko Shushanyan, administrative leaders, community residents and guests.

The park was built within the framework of subsidy programs implemented by the Government. The construction started in July 2020 and ended in June this year. A fountain and lighting system were installed in the park, a stage section was built and a bust of Charles Aznavour authored by Gerasim Shahverdyan was unveiled.

The contract value of the construction was 18 million 860 thousand drams, 45% of which was provided by the Armenian government, 55% was covered by Shoghakat municipality. This year, 12 million 400 thousand drams were invested by Shoghakat municipality to complete the construction works.