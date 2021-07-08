Tokyo put under state of emergency for Olympics

Japan has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo which will run throughout the Olympic Games, the BBC reports.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters it would remain in place until 22 August, but he did not give details on the restrictions.

Coronavirus infections are rising in Tokyo as the 23 July opening ceremony edges closer.

There has been widespread opposition to the Games in Japan and calls for them to be postponed or cancelled.

“Taking into consideration the effect of coronavirus variants and not to let the infections spread again to the rest of the nation, we need to strengthen our countermeasures,” the prime minister said.

“Given the situation, we will issue a state of emergency for Tokyo,” he added.