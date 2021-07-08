Nikol Pashinyan, Gagik Tsarukyan discuss ways of enhancing communication between government and extra-parliamentary forces

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan within the framework of consultations with the leaders of a number of political forces.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked Gagik Tsarukyan for accepting the invitation to the meeting. Noting that the parliamentary elections helped overcome the domestic political crisis in the country, the acting PM said “we believe that to solve the problems facing our country, it is necessary to take all possible measures to unite our national, best public potential in solving these challenges, to join forces of cooperation, to find the right formats.”

“Of course, the Prosperous Armenia Party has played a very tangible role in the political life of the Republic of Armenia for many years. As a result of this election, he did not cross the threshold necessary to enter parliament, but I think the party remains an influential force in the domestic political life of Armenia. Of course, we have gone through difficult events in recent months, but we still had the opportunity to meet last year, although briefly, to hold a discussion,” Pashinyan said.

The acting PM said he would like to hear Gagik Tsarukyan’s views on the further course of political life, and on what can be done to enhance cooperation between the extra-parliamentary opposition in general, and the Prosperous Armenia Party in particular, and the government.

Gagik Tsarukyan noted, in turn, that not everything is conditioned by the parliamentary mandate. “We continue to stand by the people, we have discussed, we have participated, we have made our point of view clear, expressed our approach on how to get out of this situation. Regardless of whether we are in the parliament or not, it does not mean that we are not on the side of our people. We have always done, and will continue to do everything to the best of our ability,” Tsarukyan said.