Eight companies granted “resident status” in Armenia’s Engineering City

Eight more companies have been granted resident permits at the Engineering City. Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan handed over the certificates to the following companies:

• Eia Engineering

• Hylink Technology

• Insol

• Integrator

• Engineering Plaza

• Van Technologies

• Urartu Systems

• Project Integration.

The engineering city is planned to be provided with advanced engineering equipment, research-prototype laboratories, machine-building-production machines, which are available for both companies operating in the Engineering City and other engineering-high-tech companies.

The 3-hectare land of the Engineering City is located at 74 Bagrandand Street, Nor Nork, Yerevan. As a result of the project, it is planned to create a new ecosystem, where engineering and high-tech companies will have the opportunity to develop and implement innovative ideas for local and international markets using modern infrastructure.

The Acting Minister congratulated all the companies on receiving a resident certificate and stressed that the program is a result of many years of work, thoughts, dreams of many people. He expressed hope that the selected companies would contribute to achieving the goals set for the coming decades.

Bagrat Yengibaryan, director of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation, said that if the companies meet the criteria for participation in the project, they will get the chance to acquire appropriate land through donations to build their offices. According to him, the residents will also have access to the jointly used modern engineering and prototype laboratories, production machines and equipment.

Engineering and high-tech companies can still apply for the status of a resident of the Engineering City.

Application conditions and other details are available here.

Places are limited, and priority will be given to earlier applications.