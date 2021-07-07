Armenia says has not shelled Azerbaijani positions near Tavush

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has dismissed Azerbaijani reports claiming the Armenian troops shelled the Azerbaijani military positions located in the direction of the Tavush section of the Armenian Azerbaijani border.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense disseminated information, saying its positions were shelled at about 13:40 today.

“The information does not correspond to reality: The Armenian forces have not violated the ceasefire regime. The Marnie units only undertake counteractions, when necessary,” the Ministry said.